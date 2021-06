Hoskins went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and six RBI in Saturday's 13-6 win over the Giants.

The 28-year-old slugger had been mired in a slump, batting .083 (4-for-48) with just one homer over his prior 12 games, but Hoskins erupted in San Francisco, taking Alex Wood deep in the second inning and Conner Menez in the seventh. Hoskins is hitting .240 with 15 homers and 42 RBI through 68 contests on the year.