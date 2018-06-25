Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Has big game against Nationals

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs and a stolen base in Philadelphia's 8-6 defeat to Washington on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has been on an absolute tear since he returned from a brief injury absence with a fractured jaw, with his latest explosive effort bringing his slash line to .320/.417/.640 over 50 at-bats in June. He also added a steal in this contest, which marked his fourth of the season, so that's been an added bonus as he continues to establish himself as one of the league's premier young power threats.