Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Braves.
Hoskins may have only had one hit on the night but he had plenty of good at-bats, as he saw a total of 19 pitches in his last three plate appearances. A good chunk of those came in the fourth inning during a nine-pitch sequence that ended with the 28-year-old driving a laser over the left-field wall for a home run. Hoskins has still struggled lately as he's gone 1-for-12 with the home run after he started the season with 10 hits and four RBI through the first six games.
