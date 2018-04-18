Hoskins has the lowest groundball rate among qualified hitters, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Hoskins' 20.0 percent groundball rate is the lowest in baseball. Avoiding grounders is generally a good thing, though an extreme approach could cause some issues. A flyball-heavy approach can cause a low BABIP, as it's harder for a flyball to find a hole than it is for a grounder. That certainly hasn't happened for Hoskins so far this year, as he's ridden a .424 BABIP to a .327/.485/.592 line through his first 66 plate appearances. Expect that line to fall as more of his flyballs find outfielders' gloves, but as long as he's walking nearly as much as he's striking out (14:15 BB:K so far this year) and as long as enough of those flies are hit hard enough to leave the park, he should continue being a very productive hitter.