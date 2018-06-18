Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers again Sunday

Hoskins clubbed his 10th homer of the season in Sunday's win over the Brewers, going 1-for-5 with a run and a pair of RBI on the day.

The homer, Hoskins' third in four games, was a two-run blast in the first inning off of Chase Anderson. The left fielder had been in a protracted slump prior to fracturing his jaw in late May, hitting just .143/.241/.265 over a 27-game stretch. In eight games since returning from his injury, the 25-year-old is hitting .333/.400/.800 with four home runs.