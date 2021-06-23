Hoskins went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.
Hoskins made it a one-run game with a 387-footer against Tanner Rainey in the eighth inning. Despite getting off to a slow start to the season, the 28-year-old now has 16 long balls and 16 doubles, including three homers over the last three games. Overall, he's batting .241/.312/.481 and leads the Phillies with 64 hits and 43 RBI.
