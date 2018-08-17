Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers in both games Thursday

Hoskins went a combined 3-for-7 with two runs, four RBI and a pair of homers in Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Hoskins launched his 24th homer of the season with a second-inning solo shot off Corey Oswalt in the first game of the day. In the second game, he brought his total up to 25, hitting a three-run homer off Steven Matz in the first inning. Since being moved back to the cleanup spot Tuesday, he's gone 5-for-14 with three homers.