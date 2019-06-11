Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers in loss to Arizona
Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a walk, a homer and a pair of RBI in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Hoskins hadn't homered in his previous 13 games, posting an unimpressive .661 OPS over that stretch. He launched his 14th homer of the season in the ninth inning off of Greg Holland, but it was only enough to bring the Phillies within 6. The first baseman has been known to hit his homers in bunches, so don't be surprised if he hits another bomb or two in the next few games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...