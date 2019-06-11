Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers in loss to Arizona

Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a walk, a homer and a pair of RBI in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hoskins hadn't homered in his previous 13 games, posting an unimpressive .661 OPS over that stretch. He launched his 14th homer of the season in the ninth inning off of Greg Holland, but it was only enough to bring the Phillies within 6. The first baseman has been known to hit his homers in bunches, so don't be surprised if he hits another bomb or two in the next few games.