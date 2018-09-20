Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers off Syndergaard

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

Hoskins took Noah Syndergaard deep in the first inning to put the Phillies up 1-0, marking his fifth homer of the month and 32nd of the season. The 25-year-old slugger is now slashing .250/.357/.503 with five stolen bases and 92 RBI through 142 games this season.