Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in victory

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers as the Phillies beat the Nationals on Monday.

Hoskins' fourth homer of the season gave the Phillies the lead in the sixth inning off Anibal Sanchez. His fifth of the year gave his team a necessary insurance run in the eighth inning off Justin Miller. The first baseman has a .367 batting average and 15 RBI to go along with his homers.