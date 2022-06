Hoskins went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and six RBI in an 11-9 loss Tuesday over Miami.

Hoskins hit a three-run homer in the fourth, doubled in two in the fifth and added a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth. It was his second multi-homer game in his last five contests. The first baseman has been on a tear the last eight games, going 15-for-34 with five homers and raising his season batting line to .249/.333/.476.