Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice Monday
Hoskins went 2-for-4 with his first two major-league home runs in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.
Hoskins got off to a slow start after his promotion from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going hitless in his first three games, but he now has hits in back-to-back starts. Manager Pete Mackanin told Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer that he has been pleasantly surprised with Hoskins' work in left field thus far, but that he hasn't been tested range-wise yet. Hoskins will continue to see most of his playing time in left field until Aaron Altherr returns from the disabled list next month.
