Hoskins went 3-for-6 with two homers, five RBI and a stolen base Tuesday in an 11-4 victory in Cincinnati.

Hoskins singled and stole second in the first, launched a three-run homer in the fourth and added a two-run blast in the eighth. In August he has a .265/.390/.653 line with six homers in 14 games. With 26 homers, he's likely to surpass his career-high of 34 long balls set in 2018.