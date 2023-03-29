Hoskins was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Phillies on Wednesday with a left ACL tear, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly-acquired Cristian Pache. Hoskins will undergo ACL surgery Thursday and will miss the entire 2023 season.
