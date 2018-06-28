Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Launches 12th homer Wednesday
Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.
His second-inning shot off Luis Cessa gave Zach Eflin and Seranthony Dominguez all the offense they would need in a combined four-hit shutout. Hoskins now has 12 home runs on the year, half of which have come in the last 17 games to go along with a .303 batting average (20-for-66) and 18 RBI over that stretch.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Has big game against Nationals•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Collects two RBI Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers again Sunday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Clubs ninth homer Saturday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers during three-hit day•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers in return from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...