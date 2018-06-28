Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Launches 12th homer Wednesday

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.

His second-inning shot off Luis Cessa gave Zach Eflin and Seranthony Dominguez all the offense they would need in a combined four-hit shutout. Hoskins now has 12 home runs on the year, half of which have come in the last 17 games to go along with a .303 batting average (20-for-66) and 18 RBI over that stretch.

