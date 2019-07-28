Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Launches 22nd homer

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Braves.

Hoskins tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning, clubbing a two-run homer to extend his team's lead to four. The 26-year-old has now hit safely in five of his last six contests, registering three extra-base hits and five RBI during that stretch. He's now slashing .260/.397/.520 with 22 home runs and 66 RBI over 104 games this season.

