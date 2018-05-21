Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Sunday against the Cardinals.

The young first baseman hasn't come close to matching the impressive power output he showed during his rookie season last year, when he hit 18 homers in 50 games while slugging .618. Sunday's homer was just his sixth through 44 games this season, though he's still been a perfectly capable hitter, posting a .250/.389/.453 line.