Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Launches sixth homer
Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Sunday against the Cardinals.
The young first baseman hasn't come close to matching the impressive power output he showed during his rookie season last year, when he hit 18 homers in 50 games while slugging .618. Sunday's homer was just his sixth through 44 games this season, though he's still been a perfectly capable hitter, posting a .250/.389/.453 line.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Blasts fifth home run Saturday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Settling into second spot•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Cracks three-run shot Saturday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits third home run•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hitting tons of flyballs•
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start