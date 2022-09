Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over Atlanta.

He capped a four-run second inning with a two-run double, then led off the fourth with a two-run homer off Jake Odorizzi. Hoskins is now one long ball shy of his second career 30-HR campaign, with the other one coming in 2018.