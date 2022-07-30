Hoskins went 4-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

After driving in a run with a single in the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2, Hoskins ended it with a two-run blast off Duane Underwood in the top of the 10th. The long ball was his 20th of the season -- the fourth time in his six-year career he's reached that mark -- and Hoskins is batting .308 (12-for-39) over his last 10 games to boost his slash line on the season to .253/.342/.481.