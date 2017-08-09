Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Nearing promotion to majors
Hoskins could be called up to join the Phillies as soon as Thursday, Matt Gelb and Matt Breen of Philly.com report.
Manager Pete Mackanin said he's excited to see Hoskins' bat. He added that Tommy Joseph has done well enough to warrant regular playing time over the rest of the season, but with Aaron Altherr (hamstring) on the DL and possibly facing an extended absence, it sounds like the Philies will try Hoskins in left field. Hoskins made his first start at the position with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. The 24-year-old has handled International League pitching easily, slashing .280/.383/.571 with 28 homers and 86 RBI, and should be a target in nearly all formats if he's unowned.
