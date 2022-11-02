Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Hoskins capped off the Phillies' five-homer night with a solo shot off Lance McCullers in the fifth inning, knocking the Astros' starter out of the game. The 29-year-old continued his amazing stretch of power in the postseason -- he has 11 hits over 56 at bats and six of them are home runs. Hoskins also reached a five-game hit streak with his performance in Game 3, over which he has hit four homers and knocked in seven RBI. He will look to stay hot against projected starter Christian Javier in Game 4.