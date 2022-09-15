Hoskins (hand) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Hoskins exited Wednesday's matchup after being hit in the hand by a pitch, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. While he wasn't expected to be in Thursday's lineup, it's possible that the 29-year-old returns to action Friday against Atlanta. Alec Bohm is taking over at first base and batting fifth Thursday.
