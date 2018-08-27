Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: On base four times in win

Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a pair of walks, and two runs scored in Sunday's victory against the Blue Jays.

Hoskins was trouble for the Jays from the start of the game, opening the scoring with a homer off Marco Estrada in the first inning. The blast was his 26th of the season, putting him on pace to finish with a solid 32.

More News
Our Latest Stories