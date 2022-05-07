Hoskins isn't starting Saturday against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Hoskins has gone 0-for-7 with two walks and four strikeouts over the last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the first time since April 13. Johan Camargo will start at first base and bat eighth.
