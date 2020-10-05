Hoskins will be sidelined for the next four-to-six months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Hoskins missed the last two weeks of the season due to a UCL injury, and the Phillies certainly missed him, as they won just one of their final eight contests to miss the playoffs by a single game. Tommy John surgery carries a shorter recovery time for hitters than for pitchers, though there's no guarantee that Hoskins makes it back by the start of the 2021 campaign. If he's closer to the four-month end of his timeline, he could well be a full participant at the start of spring training. If he winds up closer to the six-month end, he'd be ready to go right around Opening Day and could wind up making at least a brief trip to the injured list.