Hoskins (knee) could potentially return this season if the Phillies make a deep postseason run, MLB.com reports.

Hoskins did some running on the field on July 14, the first time he's done so since he underwent ACL surgery in late March. His teammate, Kyle Schwarber, had ACL surgery in early April of 2016 and made it back for the World Series, so Hoskins has that as a guidepost. Ultimately, the odds of the Phillies making another deep playoff run and Hoskins being available are long, but it hasn't been ruled out.