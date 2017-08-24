Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, five RBI and a walk in an 8-0 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

it's no surprise that Hoskins' elite power is translating to the majors instantly; after all, the guy's mashed 67 homers in the last two minor-league seasons. He has seven already in 14 games with the Phillies, and with 16 RBI and 11 runs as well, he's making an instant cross-category impact. Perhaps most impressively, Hoskins has drawn 10 walks while striking out just nine times so far, and that strong plate discipline combined with his .188 BABIP suggests that his batting average should rise from its current .271 mark.