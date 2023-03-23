Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Hoskins (knee) was walking around the clubhouse after being carted off the field Thursday, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
That's a promising early sign that Hoskins' left knee injury might not be quite as severe as initially feared, but Thomson also acknowledged that there is no diagnosis yet. The power-hitting first baseman collapsed just beyond the first base bag in the second inning of Thursday afternoon's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers as he tried to make a play on a grounder. He's still being examined by the Phillies' medical staff and will probably undergo a range of imaging tests.
