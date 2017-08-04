Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Promotion on horizon?
Hoskins could be promoted to the majors as early as next week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hoskins has little left to prove at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he is hitting .280/.380/.566 with 26 home runs in 378 at-bats. When he finally gets the call to the majors, it is likely he will end up splitting time at first base with Tommy Joseph which puts a bit of a damper on his potential value this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Tied for International League homer lead•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Will play in Futures Game•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Slowing down at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Continues to produce at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Raking at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...