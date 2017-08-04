Hoskins could be promoted to the majors as early as next week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins has little left to prove at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he is hitting .280/.380/.566 with 26 home runs in 378 at-bats. When he finally gets the call to the majors, it is likely he will end up splitting time at first base with Tommy Joseph which puts a bit of a damper on his potential value this season.