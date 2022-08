Hoskins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Alec Bohm will cover first base in the series finale while Hoskins gets a well-deserved breather after starting in every game since June 18. Even with Bryce Harper making his return from the 60-day injured list Friday, Hoskins should be locked in as the Phillies' No. 2 batter after producing a credible .256/.349/.451 slash line since the All-Star break.