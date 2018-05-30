Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Remains out Wednesday
Hoskins (mouth) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Hoskins will miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with a cut on his lip, an injury he suffered after fouling a ball off his mouth during Monday's series opener. The Phillies don't believe the issue is anything concerning, but they'll continue to play it safe with the young outfielder. Nick Williams will pick up another start in the outfield in his stead.
