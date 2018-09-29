Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Rips homer in loss

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo shot in Friday's loss to the Braves.

It was Hoskins' 34th long ball of the season, with the solo smash boosting his RBI total to 95. While his .245 average may leave something to be desired, Hoskins has some of the most deadly power in the game as shown by his .495 slugging percentage. He'll enter next season as the Phillies' everyday left fielder.

More News
Our Latest Stories