Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Scheduled day off Wednesday
Hoskins is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Hoskins receives a standard day of rest following seven straight games in the lineup as Scott Kingery draws a start in left field for the series finale. Over the first couple weeks of the year, Hoskins is hitting .375/.500/.719 with two home runs, nine RBI and two stolen bases.
