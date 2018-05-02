Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Settling in to second spot
Hoskins is batting second for the third straight game Wednesday against the Marlins.
The Phillies shuffled their lineup at the start of the week, bumping the struggling Carlos Santana back to fifth while moving Hoskins to second and Aaron Altherr to cleanup. The altered order should see Hoskins lose some RBI but gain some runs, a largely fantasy-neutral outcome, but he'll also see a small increase in his total number of plate appearances.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Cracks three-run shot Saturday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits third home run•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hitting tons of flyballs•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Scheduled day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Fills box score Saturday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Keeps strong start going•
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...