Hoskins is batting second for the third straight game Wednesday against the Marlins.

The Phillies shuffled their lineup at the start of the week, bumping the struggling Carlos Santana back to fifth while moving Hoskins to second and Aaron Altherr to cleanup. The altered order should see Hoskins lose some RBI but gain some runs, a largely fantasy-neutral outcome, but he'll also see a small increase in his total number of plate appearances.