Hoskins is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Before Saturday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, Hoskins was scheduled to sit for only the second time this season. Even after the postponement, Hoskins will still get a game off, but expect him to rejoin the lineup for the second game of the twin bill. Johan Camargo will fill in at first base in Game 1 in Hoskins' stead.