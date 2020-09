Hoskins' recent X-ray came back negative, and he will undergo an MRI on his forearm, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Hoskins was initially believed to have a wrist injury, but he's apparently dealing with forearm soreness. He sustained the injury Saturday while trying to make a catch, and he sat out both games of Sunday's doubleheader as he recovers. While it's encouraging that his X-ray was negative, Hoskins' MRI should help determine how soon he could return to action.