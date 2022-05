Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

After coming home on a J.T. Realmuto single in the first inning, Hoskins took Blake Snell deep in the third, giving Zack Wheeler and the Phillies' bullpen all the support they would need. The first baseman has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, slashing .326/.356/.698 over that stretch with five of his seven homers on the year and 11 of his 20 RBI.