Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Smacks solo shot

Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Hoskins was bumped back to the cleanup spot and responded well, hitting his 23rd homer of the season. The hit was just his second in his last nine games. If the left fielder remains in the cleanup spot, expect a small increase in his RBI total paired with a small decrease in runs.

