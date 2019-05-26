Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Smashes 13th home run
Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and a walk during a 7-2 victory against the Brewers on Saturday.
The 26-year-old waited 15 games between homers No. 11 and 12, which he hit last night, but he didn't have to wait long at all for his 13th blast of the season. Hoskins is 5-for-8 with two home runs and three RBI in the weekend series against the Brewers. Hoskins also has at least one RBI in four straight games. He is hitting .270 with 24 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 31 runs and one steal in 185 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...