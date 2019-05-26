Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Smashes 13th home run

Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and a walk during a 7-2 victory against the Brewers on Saturday.

The 26-year-old waited 15 games between homers No. 11 and 12, which he hit last night, but he didn't have to wait long at all for his 13th blast of the season. Hoskins is 5-for-8 with two home runs and three RBI in the weekend series against the Brewers. Hoskins also has at least one RBI in four straight games. He is hitting .270 with 24 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 31 runs and one steal in 185 at-bats this season.