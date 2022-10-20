Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 2's 8-5 loss to the Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

Hoskins took Padres reliever Robert Suarez deep to left with a 409-foot blast in the top of the eighth inning, but the Phillies were unable to rally in Game 2. The 29-year-old first baseman recorded his second postseason home run in 2022, but he is now hitting just 5-for-34 with one walk and 11 strikeouts. Hoskins is playing in the first postseason of his six-year career, so look to see if he can adjust to the playoff intensity as the NLCS progresses.