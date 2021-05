Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in a loss to Boston on Saturday.

The first baseman drilled a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning to bring Philadelphia within two runs. In the next frame, he took a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to plate another run. Hoskins then had a chance to play the hero in the ninth inning, but he struck out with the winning runs on base to end the game. Hoskins' homer was his first since going deep twice April 26.