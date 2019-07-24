Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Supplies game-winning hit
Hoskins went 2-for-5 with two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers in 15 innings.
Hoskins turned in his second game-winning hit in as many days, with his base knock in the top of the 15th allowing Scott Kingery to score the go-ahead run. With only two long balls thus far in July, Hoskins hasn't quite lived up to expectations in the power department, but he's been a premium asset in leagues that count on-base percentage as a category. He's posted a 16:15 BB:K in 17 games this month, aiding him to a .434 OBP.
