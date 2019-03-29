Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Swats Opening Day grand slam

Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-4 victory over the Braves.

Hoskins tacked on four insurance runs in the seventh inning by launching his first homer of the season with the bases loaded. He slugged 34 home runs and registered 96 RBI over 153 games in his first full year of big-league action a season ago and is already off to a strong start in 2019.