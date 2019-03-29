Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Swats Opening Day grand slam
Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-4 victory over the Braves.
Hoskins tacked on four insurance runs in the seventh inning by launching his first homer of the season with the bases loaded. He slugged 34 home runs and registered 96 RBI over 153 games in his first full year of big-league action a season ago and is already off to a strong start in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...