Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, and a walk in Tuesday's 13-6 win over the Red Sox.

Hoskins went deep in the fifth inning, his solo shot pulling the Phillies within a run. In the sixth, he drew a walk and came around to score on Bryce Harper's three-run homer. Hoskins has hit safely in seven of the last eight games, going 9-for-29 (.310) with a homer, five RBI and nine runs scored in that span.