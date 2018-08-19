Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Swipes bag, collects two hits
Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Mets.
Hoskins stole his fifth base of the season, and he recorded his 29th double of the 2018 campaign, although the Philadelphia offense was held in check by Jacob deGrom. Hoskins has launched four home runs and driven in seven RBI through 16 games in August, so he's off to yet another productive month at the dish.
