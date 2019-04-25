Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Takes revenge against Mets

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Mets.

On Tuesday, Hoskins got buzzed high and tight by a couple of Jacob Rhame fastballs; on Wednesday the slugger took his revenge, ripping a Rhame fastball over the left-field fence in the ninth inning for his seventh homer of the year and then taking over half a minute to slowly and pointedly trot around the bases. The teams won't face each other again until late June, but expect tensions to be high. Hoskins now boasts a .273/.402/.580 slash line through 23 games with 20 RBI.