Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Takes seat in series opener

Hoskins is out of the lineup Monday against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With the Phillies playing back-to-back day games and Hoskins stuck in a 2-for-18 rut over the team's past five contests, manager Gabe Kapler decided it was a good time to give the star slugger a breather. Hoskins will hit the bench for the first time since June 8, opening up a spot in the lineup for the surging Roman Quinn.