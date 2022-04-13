Hoskins isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Hoskins started in each of the first five games of the year and hit .294 with a homer, two doubles, four runs, four RBI, three walks and six strikeouts. Johan Camargo will take his place at first base and bat seventh Wednesday.
