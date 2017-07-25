Hoskins went 1-for-4 with his 23rd home run of the season Monday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hoskins has now smacked three long balls in four games, bringing him into a tie with teammate Dylan Cozens for the International League lead. The first baseman has shown that his 38-homer breakout with Double-A Reading -- one of the more favorable hitting environments in the Eastern League -- wasn't a mirage, as his slugging percentage and OPS this season at Lehigh Valley are roughly in line with what he posted in 2016.