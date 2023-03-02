Hoskins (knee) is scheduled to make his first Grapefruit League start at first base Sunday against the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

That will follow his overall Grapefruit League debut at DH on Friday versus the Tigers. Hoskins has been brought along slowly this spring following December surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, but there is no concern about his readiness for Opening Day.